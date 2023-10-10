ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District’s Board of Education will be holding two community meetings this week to discuss its reconfiguration plan aimed at streamlining the district.

The plan was outlined in detail last September, with the goal of closing 11 schools and five buildings. These recommended closures include Clara Barton School No. 2, Franklin Lower and Upper Schools, and Northeast College Preparatory High School.

The Rochester community is invited to two communitywide conversations this week in order for the district to hear feedback on this plan. The first will take place on Tuesday, October 10 at 6:30 p.m. at East High School and the second will be on Saturday, October 14 at 11 a.m. at Wilson Foundation academy.

Those who wish to speak to the Board of Education at these conversations are asked to contact the board by the afternoon of the meeting’s date in order to register.

The district explains that its operating capacity is over 37,000 students, but only 21,711 are enrolled. The recommended closures in the plan, according to RCSD, would keep schools grades seventh to eighth to around 600 students and grades ninth through 12th to around 1,000 students.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans added that, if the plan moves forward, three of the school buildings that are closing would return to the city and would be repurposed.

A full list of closures, along with further details on the plan, can be found on RCSD’s website.