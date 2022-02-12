ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District hosted a Community Action Conversation Saturday to address rising violence concerns in the district and city.

The conversation was open to RCSD parents and the general community.

The meeting followed an outbreak of fights at the Joseph Wilson Magnet High School. With all parties involving the district back together for this, it was time to figure how they can get down to the roots of these incidents to stop them.

Concerned parents of students from multiple campuses in RCSD we’re able to chime in at todays meeting.

They accused lack of communication offered to them from school administrators leaving them out of the loop to help their kids having trouble in school.

“You should not have to go to a board member to get a newsletter from your school. There is no accountability and there are plenty of ways that the district can communicate home. You can send me a text message or give me a phone call,” said a member of the parent leadership advisory council.

“I’m not sure how you’re getting the information out but we’re not getting it. When we are reaching out to the school district they are not informing us that you are groups advocating for us,” an RCSD parent said.

Along with hearing updates from the F.I.R.E program and parents in action to assist kids while in school, the district brought on members with student support services to explain a new multi-tiered system of support to counsel kids to focus on getting school work done.

Watch the full conversation below:

Part One:

Part Two: