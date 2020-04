ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning on April 6, the Rochester City School District will hand out laptops to students in grades 6th – 12th who don’t have computer access at home.

This will help them stay on track with their work while they’re out of school — for at least another two weeks.

Parents can schedule a time to pick up one of the school district’s Chromebooks at the Edison Campus. For more information about the pick up, visit the RCSD website and call 585-262-8700.