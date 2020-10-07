RCSD graduation rate approaches 70% after years of steady improvement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School Board President Van White announced Wednesday that the district’s four-year graduation rates are approaching 70%, according to the latest district data from June and August of this year.

The latest graduation rates are RCSD results and are not confirmed by the New York State of Education at this time.

Still, the district’s data displays shows an improvement which has been building upon a steady increase in graduation rates over the last eight years.

This year’s August graduation rate was 68.2%, and the June graduation rate was 66.3%, compared to 48.1% and 43% in in the 2012-2013 academic year.

“That chart really doesn’t tell the full story,” White said. “Not only does it not reflect the thousands of individual success stories of students graduating on-time, and being able to pursue their next ambition or life dream, but I also doesn’t reflect what’s to the left of those charts. In the early 2000s the four-year graduation rate was, for example in 2006, was 39%.”

