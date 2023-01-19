ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A recent graduate from the Rochester City School District announced on Wednesday his candidacy for Commissioner of the Rochester City School Board.

18-year-old Isaiah Santiago is a graduate of the Class of 2022 from RCSD and is the founder of a local organization called “We Got This,” with the mission to prevent gun violence in Rochester by getting kids into skill programs.

In a statement, Santiago said his main focus is to implement new techniques for school safety, to ensure the school district is fiscally responsible to its students, and to foster a healthy and inclusive learning environment.

“The community has had enough,” Santiago said in a statement. “The RCSD cannot continue to fail generations of students, the effects of which ripple out affecting the daily experience of the people of this community.”

Santiago is also an advocate for mental health services and recently wrote a “mental health literacy” curriculum for RCSD.