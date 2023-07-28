ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District announced that they have entered into an agreement to train its school safety officers.

At the Board of Education’s meeting on Thursday, they announced RCSD entered into an agreement with Coordinated Care Services, Inc. to put $3,770 towards training around 180 school safety officers.

Coordinated Care Services, Inc. is a local non-profit organization that offers assistance to meet the needs of different organizations in Monroe County and across New York State. These include staffing, racial equity training, and trauma-informed education.

The board says the training will help officers better understand de-escalation methods and identify the cause of escalating behavior.

The goals of this agreement are to increase the number of personnel trained on restorative practices by 25% and to ensure a positive environment through safety.

Another goal outlined by the board is to work on reducing suspensions by 10%. This comes nearly one year after local community members and faith leaders called for less suspensions in schools.