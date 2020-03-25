RCSD draft budget delayed, waiting on answers from Albany

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Closing the possible $60 million dollar budget gap for the Rochester City School District is facing an uncertain future as the state battles the coronavirus pandemic.

“We do not have a savings account, period. We have zero in savings that we could couch,” says Superintendent Terry Dade, during the RCSD board meeting held online over an app called “Zoom”.

Dade will be presenting his 1,000 page budget to the board on April 7th. Dade says budgets are usually based on past expectations, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed that, including the likelihood of millions in aide coming in from Albany to close the budget gap.

“When we present our budget early, it’s with the assumption that we’ll have an increase from Albany of some magnitude. As we have experienced this pandemic, the likelihood of that has diminished greatly,” he says.

Dade rolled out a budget review timeline, trying to keep things on-track even in the face of such uncertainty.

“The $60 million dollar deficit that has some built-in assumptions of what would happen if we have increases in foundation aide, are unknown at this time,” says Dade.

Board members say they want to see a draft budget now, not April 7. Natalie Sheppard says she needs to know what they are all dealing with going forward.

“We are going to be making some serious cuts this year regardless of if we get the money from the state or not. We are still going to have a heavy lift with cuts,” she says.

“So that’s a problem for me, too because I understand the state hasn’t issued any dollar amount at this point. But we should have some different scenarios understanding that we don’t have a concrete answer yet,” says Beatriz Lebron.

Dade says without a clear picture from Albany, he doesn’t want to present any numbers to the board just yet. “We do not have some critical pieces in place that we’ve had every other year,” he says.