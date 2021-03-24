RCSD deals with budget changes and declining enrollment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District said enrollment has declined by 2,600 students this school year.

According to district officials, admission has been on the decline, since 2015. During a budget presentation on Tuesday, the district’s superintendent said this issue is not unique to Rochester.

“Declining enrollment is not only an issue in Rochester but across the United States. So, if you look at our K through 12 enrollment in Rochester City School District, you can see that it is declining,” Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said.

“We started out 27,611 and you can see what is projected for the 2021-22 school year so it is declining and we need to make the appropriate adjustments.”

The district is also moving $24 million from the American Rescue Plan, to next year’s budget.