RCSD cost cutting plan revealed, leaving teachers nervous

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The plan to cut costs in the Rochester City School District has left teachers nervous and upset about potential loss of jobs.

It isn’t clear yet how many people will lose their jobs, but that information may be revealed as early as next much.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Terry Dade gave a timeline in which he talked about the grand total deficit of $64.8 million that needs to be addressed this school year.

According to Dade, there has been an increase of 600 teaching positions over the past 4 to 5 years — but a decrease of about 3,000 students in that same time.

As far as staff cuts go, Dade is recommending a 5% staff reduction.

“If any parent or student were to walk through a school building on the day to day, they would not notice or recognize the impact of that $28 million,” Dade said.

“Your child will have a highly qualified teacher in front of them each and every day. that will not change as a result of these staff reduction cuts. You will not see a significant increase in class size throughout the district. I am absolutely committed to that.”

In addition to cuts, Superintendent Terry Dade said the district will also ask for $20 million from the state to offset that massive budget shortfall.

“With regards to additional services and ‘nice to haves’, that is where we’ll see the biggest hit.”

According to the timeline, Dade plans to send a proposed staff reduction plan to the board on December 2 that will be reviewed. Human resources will send notifications to staff and if it follows the timeline, the board will vote on staff reduction results on December 19.