ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nothing gets kids more excited than summer, something that one RCSD elementary school used to their advantage.

Two kindergarten classes from Enrico Fermi School No. 17 reviewed letters with an ABC Countdown to Summer.

Yesterday, the classes celebrated the letter “Y” with the theme Your Future Looks Bright where the student wore hats and sunglasses.

The ABC Countdown to Summer is an exciting way to count down to the end of school, and the start of summer vacation. The students spend the last 26 days of classes going over each letter of the alphabet.

Both of the teachers came together to align their activities to their curriculum.

The students also drew pictures and wrote about their summer plans, then shared their responses with one another.