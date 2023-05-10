ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District’s Board of Education announced that they have approved the budget for the 2023-2024 year, totaling over one billion dollars.

The budget, according to the district, will include federal stimulus funds and is aimed at moving RCSD closer to fiscal stability.

RCSD officials listed some of the highlights of this budget. These highlights include:

Aligning the school curriculum to the Next Generation Standards for college and career readiness.

Enhancing programs for students with disabilities and for those learning the English language.

Improving and investing in services to address the social-emotional and mental health needs of students.

Enhance the safety and security of each district’s campus.

The school district says that next year, they will be working on reorganizing how they serve and educate their students through balancing the budget.

More information about the year’s budget can be found on RCSD’s website.