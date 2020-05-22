1  of  74
RCSD announces new monitor for the district

RCSD

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A monitor for the Rochester City School District has been announced — Dr. Shelley Jallow.

As part of her job, she will provide oversight and guidance as the district navigates a nearly $90 million budget shortfall.

“Her addition will be tremendously helpful not only for me, but also the entire district,” newly-appointed Superintendent Dr. Lesli Meyers-Small said in a statement. “She is someone who is familiar with urban school districts like Rochester and how a large school system works.

It’s a sentiment Assemblyman Harry Bronson shared back in April. “Well we know that we have to have transformative change with the school district and we need to do that while we have oversight and accountability and so the monitor is there for that oversight which is necessary.”

Jallow’s role will be to help the school board develop an improvement plan for the next five school years. The plan — which is due in November — will be subjected to to public hearings. Jallow will also help mediate any disputes between the board and the new superintendent.

