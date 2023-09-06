ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District kicked off the first day of classes for its students Wednesday as they also addressed some concerns for the school year.

Ahead of the first day of school for RCSD, the district posted on social media that they maximized the capacity of riders on their buses amid a bus driver shortage. They add that their top priority is to ensure that students have transportation between their homes and school.

Marisol Ramos-Lopez, the Chief of Communications for RCSD, says that all students are routed as of Wednesday. She says the district is asking parents to do one thing:

“What we are asking families is to be patient and understand because our bus drivers are learning new routes and learning the students on the bus,” said Ramos-Lopez. “We are having a higher capacity of students on buses to mitigate the shortage of drivers.”

RCSD also says that they are prepared to welcome students seeking asylum into the new school year. It is expected that approximately 50 asylum seekers will be attending this school year, according to Deputy Superintendent Ruth Turner.

“We’ve been working closely with all our schools that those students will go to and make sure there are supports for them, that the school leaders and teachers understand their needs, and everyone is so ready to welcome them,” said Turner.

In regards to safety, the district’s Board of Education also passed a resolution that would allow uniformed Rochester police officers to be at some of the schools. The resolution says the officers will only be outside of the schools during arrival and dismissal times.

“Five schools will have RPD for the start of the school day and the end of the school day and then, depending on the priorities, we can shift those positions,” said Ramos-Lopez.

She also added that the district is fully staffed with school safety officers and they have a partnership with the City of Rochester’s Pathways to Peace officers.

They are all set at @RCSDNYS Montessori Academy to welcome back students for the first day of school ! Stay with @News_8 @HaydenWentwor all morning with all RCSD on news 8 sunrise @Brennan_Somers @LiamHealyWX pic.twitter.com/PsIF6yDeNg — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) September 6, 2023

More information and resources for parents and students during the current school year can be found on the school district’s website.