Possible hybrid learning for 7th – 12th graders in RCSD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Older students could return to in person learning in the Rochester City School District.

Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said the district is looking into a Hybrid model for those in 7th through 12th grade.

In a statement, Myers-Small said “I have asked my team to work on a plan that could bring those students who selected hybrid learning in grades 7-12 back into our buildings for two days of in-person learning in early 2021.”

In the current phased reopening plan, phase three includes all the the students in grades 7 through 12 and will remain all remote while other grades return to the building.

