Positive reactions to RCSD proposal to repurpose 2 schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s been a somewhat positive reaction from the Rochester Teacher’s Association to a new restructuring plan by the district. This comes after the RCSD’s budget crisis.

A preliminary New York State comptroller’s report said the Rochester City School District could run out of money by the end of the year.

In a meeting Thursday night, Superintendent Terry Dade proposed that two schools be re-purposed. School 44 on Chili Avenue, and the early childhood education school — School 57.

The district says the plan would add room for pre-K, saving more than $5 million in the process.

“It might not be a bad thing,” said Rochester Teacher’s Union President, Adam Urbanski. “Obviously nobody wants to see their school close, because people in their school build a community. They get to know, they get to care about each other so when they’re dispersed it’s not a good thing. However, we don’t know yet whether they’ll be dispersed or whether they’ll go to other schools.”

Dade says he’s trying to find creative ways to increase enrollment, and says pre-K is part of that effort.