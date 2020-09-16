No fall sports for the Rochester City School District

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District said in a statement Wednesday that there will be no fall sports for the 2020 season.

Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small said in the statement that the district hopes to begin a delayed season on March 1, 2021.

The statement reads:

“The Rochester City School District is committed to the health and well-being of our students and staff. After careful consideration, we have decided not to participate in the fall sports season.

Given the fact that the District is in a fully remote learning environment, we believe the decision to postpone fall sports is the most responsible one. As we continue to face a worldwide pandemic that has had great impact in our community, it would not be in the best interest of our students to participate, practice, and compete.

Understanding the complexities of this fluid situation, we are hopeful that our fall athletes will be able to participate in a delayed season beginning March 1, 2021.

We understand that this is disappointing news for our student athletes, their families, and coaches. While it was a difficult decision to make, just like our decision to begin the school year under the remote learning model, we are certain this is the right course of action at this time.”