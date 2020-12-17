Houses of worship partner together to donate food packages to RCSD families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 100 houses of worship and other community organizations are donating food packages to the families of Rochester City School students.

The initiative is a result of the Faith in Action: Adopt a School program, which was launched earlier this year by Mayor Lovely Warren and RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small.

Thursday, volunteers and officials from the mayor’s office helped giveaway the donated goods.

“The faith community is very strong in Rochester and have a desire to serve beyond the four walls of their house of worship,” Assistant to the Mayor Tracey Miller said. “The Mayor and the superintendent decided to partner with the houses of worship to continue to meet the needs of the students and in this instance to provide Christmas foods.”

“We’re just so grateful that our faith and action partners, our churches, our institutions our faith institutions, communities and individuals are saw that the need is there and they did not have a problem coming together to help us out,” Volunteer coordinator Ricky Frazier said.

The giveaway was held at the Wegmans on East Avenue in Rochester.