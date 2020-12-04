Fundraising campaign launched for RCSD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Action for Education Equity is launching a fundraiser campaign for the Rochester City School District.

Volunteers said they were motivated by the district’s estimated $200 million budget deficient. Some parents said this is a chance to help the students by giving back and improving conditions.

“It’s good to fund this or that but let’s give the school district support with as much money as possible to fund the programs that they need,” Volunteer with Action for Education Equity Laura Smith said.

They hope to raise $86 million through online donations, events and auctions. All of the money will go directly to the school district.