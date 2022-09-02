ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small announced her departure from the district in a farewell letter Friday.

Myers-Small joined the RCSD in May of 2020, shepherding the district through the bulk of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was previously the superintendent of the Brockport Central School District and the New York State Assistant Commissioner of School Reform and Innovation.

She was the first Black woman to hold the title of RCSD superintendent in a permanent capacity.

In her place, Dr. Carmine Peluso will serve as acting Superintendent of the Rochester City School District and take over duties at the beginning of the new academic year.

Myers-Small issued the following farewell letter amid her official exit through Twitter Friday:

It has been my honor and privilege to serve as Superintendent of Schools for the Rochester City School District. I wish everyone a great school year! — Dr. Lesli Myers-Small (@LCMLessons) September 2, 2022

Her departure from the district comes after a separation agreement between the two parties was signed on July 20 when the news was “prematurely shared.”

Myers-Small faced a number of challenges beyond the pandemic in her time with the RCSD. The district lost over $128 million in state funding in August 2020, as the district dealt with a “worst-case scenario” $199 million budget deficit.

In her farewell to the district Friday, Myers-Small expressed her support for the future of the district, saying “Rochester will always be close to my heart and I will continue to support as a community member.”