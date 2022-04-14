ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students and staff at School 54 of the Rochester Central School District have joined held a peace march Thursday to call against crime and gun violence.

The mission was co-piloted by Save Rochester but was spearheaded by the young students involved. They marched from their base to surrounding neighborhoods like Lyell Avenue with the same goal — encouraging change in communities stricken from crime.

Thursday’s rally follows a violent series of days in Rochester. Since Monday, the city has experienced nearly 10 shootings, one of which turned fatal.

At one point during the march, students and faculty members stopped and held a moment of silence for the victims and those lost to gun violence.

A number of speakers also joined the rally, offering words of advice to the future generations walking beside them.

UPDATE: The Peace March has continued down Otis St. with chants and people in the neighborhood joining in. #ROC pic.twitter.com/tEW2ohF8CZ — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) April 14, 2022

