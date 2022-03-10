ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is calling on the community to help make schools safer.

The district is bringing together community leaders, police officers, and employment agencies through their “Each One, Reach One” program.

After an increase of violence at RCSD schools, along with numerous job openings, the program’s goal is to address the on-going staffing issues at schools, while making them safer for both students and staff.

“What we’re hoping to get out of the work today is that all of these groups will focus on certain issues in our community where they can develop plans with the hope of preparing our youth for job opportunities, career pathways and to work together to develop plans to improve conditions in our city and create opportunities for employment.” Chief of Human Capital at RCSD, Christopher Miller said.

The ‘Each One, Reach One’ program started in December.