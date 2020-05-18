Dr. Lesli Myers-Small officially named new RCSD superintendent, and she starts Tuesday

Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Dr. Lesli Myers-Small officially named new RCSD superintendent, and she starts Tuesday

RCSD

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District officially has its new superintendent and she will be going straight to work.

Dr. Lesli Myers-Small was approved by the school board Monday. Earlier this month, sources close to the hiring process said Dr. Myers-Small was set for the position, but it wasn’t official until Monday.

Dr. Myers-Small is the former superintendent for the Brockport Central School District. Back in December, Dr. Myers-Small left Brockport to become State Assistant Commissioner of School Reform and Innovation, a job designed to work to bring change to low performing districts through the state, including RCSD. 

Dr. Myers-Small will become the first African-American woman to hold the title of RCSD superintendent in a permanent capacity, and she’s set to start her work Tuesday.

Dr. Myers-Small said Monday that the first order of business is passing the 2020-2021 budget. She also said her focus will include how to open schools safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, holding a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, establishing a good working relationship with the board of education and pushing back standardized testing for students in grades 3-8 for a year.

The RCSD superintendent position became last month when Terry Dade accepted the superintendent position in the Cornwall Central School District in New York state’s Hudson Valley region.

When Dr. Myers-Small starts her work Tuesday, she will be the new leader of a district facing an estimated $87 million budget deficit.

MORE | How RCSD got here: Timeline of events in district’s budget crisis

It was announced Friday that RCSD’s Chief Financial Officer, Robert Franklin, would be leaving the district after five months on the job to return to the same position within Monroe County.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released this statement Monday:

“Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is a tremendous educator and has spent her career dedicated to improving the lives of children. I know Dr. Myers-Small, if truly empowered to do so, can improve our school district, and therefore, our city. I am equally heartened that she will be the first woman of color to serve our community in this role. This milestone is worthy of recognition and celebration. While my longstanding concerns regarding our school district remain and must be addressed. Tonight, I congratulate Dr. Myers-Small on her accomplishment and welcome her to our efforts to ensure every child in Rochester receives the education they deserve.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss