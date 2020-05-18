Dr. Lesli Myers-Small officially named new RCSD superintendent, and she starts Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District officially has its new superintendent and she will be going straight to work.

Dr. Lesli Myers-Small was approved by the school board Monday. Earlier this month, sources close to the hiring process said Dr. Myers-Small was set for the position, but it wasn’t official until Monday.

Dr. Myers-Small is the former superintendent for the Brockport Central School District. Back in December, Dr. Myers-Small left Brockport to become State Assistant Commissioner of School Reform and Innovation, a job designed to work to bring change to low performing districts through the state, including RCSD.

Dr. Myers-Small will become the first African-American woman to hold the title of RCSD superintendent in a permanent capacity, and she’s set to start her work Tuesday.

Dr. Myers-Small said Monday that the first order of business is passing the 2020-2021 budget. She also said her focus will include how to open schools safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, holding a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, establishing a good working relationship with the board of education and pushing back standardized testing for students in grades 3-8 for a year.

The RCSD superintendent position became last month when Terry Dade accepted the superintendent position in the Cornwall Central School District in New York state’s Hudson Valley region.

When Dr. Myers-Small starts her work Tuesday, she will be the new leader of a district facing an estimated $87 million budget deficit.

It was announced Friday that RCSD’s Chief Financial Officer, Robert Franklin, would be leaving the district after five months on the job to return to the same position within Monroe County.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released this statement Monday:

“Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is a tremendous educator and has spent her career dedicated to improving the lives of children. I know Dr. Myers-Small, if truly empowered to do so, can improve our school district, and therefore, our city. I am equally heartened that she will be the first woman of color to serve our community in this role. This milestone is worthy of recognition and celebration. While my longstanding concerns regarding our school district remain and must be addressed. Tonight, I congratulate Dr. Myers-Small on her accomplishment and welcome her to our efforts to ensure every child in Rochester receives the education they deserve.”