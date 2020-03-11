Feeding students a concern for RCSD if coronavirus creeps in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Monroe County, but the State, and the Rochester City School District, are still gearing up for the possibility.

Fresh off a trip from Albany, Superintendent Terry Dade says he’s following the recommendations of the State Health Department, and monitoring other schools across New York that have closed due to Covid-19. He wants to make sure students and staff are ready should the RCSD come in contact with corona.

“Governor (Cuomo) would have us shut down that building for a 24-hour period. That 24-hour period would give us time to assess fully the situation with regards to the extent of the contact and the like for a possible spread of closures and for a duration of time,” says Dade.

Dade adds if schools were closed for an extended period, they’d still have an obligation to feed students as a continuation of service.

“That said, it would be pretty tricky to make that happen,” he says.

Dade pointed to containment obstacles and finding sites to deliver food, hinting at perhaps a “meals on wheels” scenario which is being tried out on the west coast.

“So, this is going to be in close concert with the health department to really guide us through for what that could look like for our students,” says Dade.