Dade presents budget to board, proposes more than 230 layoffs for 2020-2021

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade is proposing more layoffs to close the $60 million budget gap for next school year.

There is a detailed slide presentation available here.

According to the presentation, the decision making factors for the budget are priorities, reduction in senior leadership team, right-sizing school staffing due to the decline in student enrollment and program school transition.

This includes the closing on Bilingual Language and Literacy Academy, closing Young Mothers & Interim Health Academy among other programs.

The draft budget says the number of positions in the district will be reduced by 482 — a reduction of 7.7%.

Dade is proposing laying off over 230 positions for the 2020-2021 school year, 190 of those would be teachers.

The district is still looking for $30 to $35 million for this school year, and has already eliminated over 100 teaching positions.