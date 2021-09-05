Community donates new bicycles to RCSD students as transportation concerns pile up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thousands of parents with children enrolled in the Rochester City School District await answers on what the first week of school will look like.

With less than four days until classroom doors reopen, the district remains short by over 70 bus drivers. RCSD board members held an emergency session tonight in hopes to find a solution — but in the meantime — local organizations are asking how they can help.

‘Conkey Cruisers’ is a community based organization that have offered free bicycles to kids in Rochester for almost ten years. With a transportation crisis in the district, they say they have the resources that could help.

Theresa Bowick founded Conkey Cruisers out of her desire to make the community a better place. On Sunday, community members donated brand new bikes that await the hands of RCSD students.

“We’ve reached out to a number of members on the board, drafted a letter to the superintendent asking how can we be of best support to you, we want to help we don’t want to hurt,” Bowick said. “I got so many phone calls and emails [from people who wanted to donate].This reminds me of the great community that I live in.”

RCSD plans to release a final decision on the transportation conflict along with the numbers of affected students on Monday, Sept. 6.

The Rochester-Genesee regional transportation authority is holding a special meeting Tuesday. They’ll be discussing any possible changes within RTS to help the district amid this crisis.