Chromebooks available for RCSD students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is making sure students can still work from home by handing out Chromebooks to kids in 6th through 12th grade.

Parents lined up to pick up the Chromebooks, but stayed in their vehicles. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday schools will remain closed through the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our building technicians went out into the elementary buildings, collected all the Chromebooks, sanitized them and made sure they were in good working order, re-inventoried and here you see them being redistributed out to our community, ” Chief Technology Officer with the district Glen Vanderwater said.

Laptops are still available and parents can schedule a time to pick one up by calling 585-262-8700 or visiting the RCSD Website.