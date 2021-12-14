Boys & Girls Club of Rochester pushes back against RCSD transportation cut proposal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester is raising concerns about a proposal to cut transportation for some students.

The recommendation is currently being considered by the Rochester City School District. It’s a proposal to roll back transportation the district handles for students attending private schools and those in the urban-suburban program.

It’s a proposal that the Boys and Girls Club of Rchester pushed back against Monday. They say it hurts those students’ ability to attend schools of choice, that they might lose their way to get to that school, or lose the ability to attend that school in the first place.

Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Dwayne Mahoney says it’s a concern parents brought up, and one they felt like they needed to get involved in.

“You could really change the trajectory of a student,” he said. “We know kids who have gone through this program, literally, their lives have been changed by being in a charter school, the urban-suburban program, or private school. For transportation issues, that should not be an option for that.”

RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said last week the recommendation has not yet been finalized, and that a feasibility report is coming soon.