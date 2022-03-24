ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the many women suing a former East High School chorus teacher and the Rochester City School District over sexual abuse allegations is claiming the district is trying to stretch out the legal process.

That woman wanted to remain anonymous, but felt it necessary to voice her frustration.

She, like many of the other plaintiffs, filed her lawsuit more than two years ago.

“It seems like everybody passes the buck and everybody wants to either sweep it under the rug, pretend it didn’t happen. And you feel like it’s your fault,” the woman said.

One of the lawsuits filed accused Fleming of sexually assaulting her more than 40 times in a private room and on occasion slapping or punching her.

The woman who spoke exclusively with News 8 says her experience with Fleming left her changed.

“It made me feel dirty. It made me feel we were reading the Scarlet letter in class and I felt like Hester Prynne. I felt like she must have felt, even though she was in love with the person she was branded by all these people. And I thought people would look at me differently. And back then you were supposed to still be able to wear a white wedding dress. And I didn’t think I’d be able to wear a white wedding dress. I thought I was going to be soiled. And you know, every girl has a dream of what her wedding night will be. And he took that away from me,” she said.

She goes on to claim, like the other women, that East High administrators did nothing to prevent the abuse nor did they encourage the women to go to the police after they came forward.

Instead, she says the Fleming was allowed to resign and eventually work in other school districts.

News 8 reached out to both RCSD and Fleming, who is know in his late 80s and lives out of state, but we have yet to hear back from either.

These lawsuits were filed under the Child Victims Act, which gave people with older sexual abuse allegations that would have fallen outside the statute of limitations one year to file a lawsuit.