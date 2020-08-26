Advocates call for school funding in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — As we get closer to the start of the school year, lawmakers, parents and students are voicing concerns about the state of school funding.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said 20% of cuts will be necessary if Washington doesn’t act. Without additional federal or state air, advocates said $128 million in cuts could be on the way for the Rochester City School District. A student from the district spoke about her concerns.

“Students are grieving,” Tali Beckwith-Cohen said. “We are scared. Our lives have been upended, our futures are uncertain and more than ever, we need the support. Our district is unable to provide without proper funding.”

Some state lawmakers are sponsoring legislation that would increase taxes on the wealthy to fund schools. Republican lawmakers argue that could cause more people the leave the state.