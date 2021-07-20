Free produce drive-thru event at 2 RCSD schools this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is hosting two free produce food distribution events this week.

The drives will be held:

Tuesday, at Flower City School No. 54, 36 Otis St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, at Clara Barton School No. 2, 190 Reynolds St.

The events ensure any family within the school district or within Monroe County who needs food, has access.

“If they don’t have transportation, then we’ll take it to them. We always have someone that’s ready to volunteer to drive,” Kelli Briggs, RCSD Executive Director of Strategic and Community Partnerships said.

Although the events are drive-thru, having a car isn’t a requirement.

Free produce pickup at #FCS54 (36 Otis St.) on Tues. 7/20 from 11:30-1:30!



Please share! pic.twitter.com/29tCJw1LHv — Flower City School No. 54 (@RCSDsch54) July 15, 2021

“Even if you have a bike, even if you walk up, and we have had all of those cases,” Briggs said.

If needed, RCSD will even bring items to your home.

“It’s always there because our goal is to service the community, so if that means that we have to drive there – whatever we have to do, we do it for our families,” Briggs said.

This contributes the the district’s overarching goal — equity.

“In the Rochester City School District, we focus a lot on equity, and even equity when it comes to food, it’s all access. Everybody has access,” Briggs said.

This program has happened weekly since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Briggs said even as the pandemic has eased, it’s still a necessary service.

“There is still a need for our families who are hungry who are in need of food. So, this is something that we want to continue doing for a long time,” Briggs said.

Additionally, if anyone has the means to help, Briggs said the district is always open to donations.

“Anyone that would like to donate, you know, canned goods, any type of non-perishable items to our schools, we’re always ready for that,” Briggs said.

The second food drive this week is Thursday at Clara Barton School Number 2. Briggs said the goal is to have distribution events at all RCSD schools.