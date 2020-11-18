RASE Commission working to get more community input

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Commission on Racial and Structural Equity, or RASE, provided an update on Wednesday morning on its fight against inequality in Rochester.

Leaders say it’s been more challenging to engage the community during the pandemic but they are pressing on.

“The purpose of these community engagements is to vet the priorities that we have tentatively identified,” RASE Co-chair and former Rochester mayor William Johnson said. “To ensure that we are in sync with what the community’s views around these issues and and identify where we might need to do more work.”

The commission has a total of nine working groups focused on encouraging community input.