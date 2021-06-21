Radio show uses music to help veterans with PTSD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve seen the film ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’, you know Robin Williams played the role of an American Forces Network DJ. A former AFN broadcaster was in Rochester over the weekend to continue his on-air mission at WRFZ 106.3.

He has a full-time show called ‘Cup of Joe’ radio in parts of the US, and a podcast that’s broadcast throughout the world. His mission statement is ‘the healing power of music’ to help veterans with PTSD.

Vietnam veteran Mike Spotswood says it’s a place where other veterans can call in, feel comfort and camaraderie. Spotswood has struggled with PTSD, and with his shows, says it’s a win-win situation to help veterans heal and it’s therapeutic for him.

“It’s a safe space for people to go for a few hours to kind of unplug from what’s going on in their life. So, I think it’s a little bit but I think it helps a lot,” Spotswood said.

“We broadcast around the world. I’ve had requests from Thailand, I’ve had requests from Australia. People love American rock and roll oldies,” Jeff Moulton, of Rochester Free Radio said.

Find more on Cup of Joe’s mission here.