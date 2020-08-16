Race benefits Webster man battling colon cancer

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A benefit race was held Saturday morning to support a Webster man who’s battling cancer. More than 150 people took part in the race all to help raise money to support Steve Yacoub as he continues to battle Stage 4 colon cancer.

The 3k race was followed by three one-mile walks each lasting half an hour in the Eastwood Estates neighborhood by Bannerwood Drive. The event also had 20 gift baskets raffled out.

Organizers said the event raised approximately $1,800 for Steve and his family.

The event was organized by Lindsay Ortega, Robyn Roberts-Grant and Aisha Roberts-Grant.

A GoFundMe page was also set up to help pay for Steve’s medical expenses.

