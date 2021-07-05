R-Center pools to open Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Lovely Warren announced that the Department of Recreation and Human Services will open the pools for the summer season on Tuesday.

The following pools will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday until August 28.

Adams Street R-Center, 85 Adam St.

Trenton & Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

The pools offer open swim, lap swim, family swim sessions and other program options. More information can be found here.

In addition, swimming opportunities are available at Durand Eastman Beach, noon to 6 p.m., seven-days-a-week.

City spray parks are open from noon to 6 p.m. at:

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Spray features are available from noon to 6 p.m. at:

Fourth and Peck Playground, corner of Fourth and Peck Streets

Martin Luther King Jr. Park (playground area), 353 Court St.

Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)

Participants are asked to abide by posted capacity limits and COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information, call (585) 428-6755.