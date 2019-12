Your mental health is important and we want to make sure you and your family have the right resources to get you through tough times.

That’s why News 8 is putting you first.

We will have a team of experts here to take your calls on mental health. From the different kinds of mental health issues to the different ways to cope. That’s mental health answers from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, right here on News 8.