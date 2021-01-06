Puerto Rican veterans have official day of celebration, National Borinqueneers Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 65th Infantry Regiment will now have its own national recognition day on April 13, after congress recently passed the declaration.

Nicknamed the Borinqueneers during the Korean War, the 65th Infantry Regiment is a Puerto Rican regiment of the United States Army.

The infantry was awarded a congressional gold medal in April of 2016, but never had a day dedicated for them until this year. The descendants are not only excited about National Borinqueneers Day, but say this will bring more honor to their families.

This morning we’ll hear from one of the sons in #Rochester whose father was part of the 65th Infantry Regiment of U.S. Army also known as “The Boriqueneers” after Congress declared a national day dedicated for them. #Boriqueneers @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Zp3FL3AvHW — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) January 6, 2021

Jose Burgos enlisted in the U.S. Military back in the 1940s from his hometown of Aibonito, Puerto Rico. He was part of the 65th infantry regiment in World War II.

Burgos fought in the Swiss Alps and was part of the American occupation troops in Germany, working to take down the Nazi party.

Roberto Burgos, one of his sons, lives in Rochester.

“This was the first time he had ever left the island of Puerto Rico,” his son said. “He said he would always like to go beyond the battle lines and meet the normal people. He really came to learn about other peoples and diversity. This is something that he passed on to us.”

Burgos said his father was proud of serving in the U.S. Army, especially coming from a poor family in rural Puerto Rico.

“He said, ‘Before, I became a soldier, I didn’t have any shoes. The first shoes I had were military boots.’ But he did it because it was the right thing to do. He served with honor and he came home with a chest full of medals for his service to protect this country, and the world.”

Job opportunities brought Burgos and many other military Puerto Rican families to Rochester and they formed a local chapter of the 65th infantry regiment.

Here is another Borinqueneer who relocated to Rochester years ago. Ángel Ramos Espada. (Pictured on Right) he passed 12 years ago.

Now, having National Borinqueneers Day three months away, they hope their veterans stores will live on and inspire many more — especially Latinos.

“For Congress to now recognize that service, that my dad did and his fellow members, must never be forgotten, never. Here was a generation, many of them came from poor families, struggling families, working class families and they were willing to risk their lives for this country and the world. We can never forget that generation. Never, and follow their example. their model to follow.”

The designation of April 13 as National Borinqueneers Day is included in the National Defense Authorization Act. In the legislation, it marks the day by stating, “the sacrifices made and adversities overcome by Puerto Rican and Hispanic members of the armed forces.