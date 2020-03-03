Funding for Puerto Rican Festival may double this year, pending city approval

People march with Puerto Rican national flags to celebrate the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello who announced overnight that he is resigning Aug. 2 after weeks of protests over leaked obscene, misogynistic online chats, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Lovely Warren wants to double the funding available to the Puerto Rican Festival.

In a letter to city council, Warren asked for approval of “establishing $80,000 as maximum compensation for an agreement with the Puerto Rican festival.”

The city has funded the festival at the $40,000 in 2019 and 2018 and $35,000 in 2017 and 2016.

The letter states that increased funding will allow for news changes to the festival — which is part of the Welcome Home Roc initiative.

The 2020 festival will begin Thursday, August 13 and run through Saturday, August 15 with three days of music, food, cultural events and more at the Frontier Field VIP Lot. The letter states that with increased funds, it would extend the free admission times of the new schedule.

The festival will be required to remit 50% of each advertisement that it sells back to the city. City council will vote on the legislation on March 17.