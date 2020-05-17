Mobile hotspots, books and DVD offered for curbside pickup from library

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Libraries may be closed due to the coronavirus but the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County is still offering plenty of services.

The library will offer more mobile hotspot units and curbside pickup of library materials beginning Monday.

Those who need internet access at home or would like to borrow books and DVDs, this service is for you. All you need is a library card.

“We provide internet access in our buildings. While we’re not allowed to open our doors just yet we want to provide that same level of service even while we’re closed.” Adam Traub, who’s the associate director of the Monroe County Library System, said.

The library is not accepting returns on anything it gives out or donations. The library will automatically extend any due dates to allow people to keep the books and wireless hot-spots without facing any fines.

Also, the library will let people know when they can bring materials back.