Protest outside Rochester police union after president says officers followed protocol in pepper spraying incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protestors gathered on Wednesday outside the Locust Club, the union of the Rochester Police Department.

Protest forming outside Rochester Locust Club HQ on Lexington Ave following handcuffing and pepper spraying of 9-year-old girl. Protesters are at door of building. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/FPCfx3SECD — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) February 3, 2021

After a Rochester police officer handcuffed and pepper sprayed a 9-year-old girl, the Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo said no rules were broken after body camera footage was released.

“When it’s determined that she needs help, and there’s a mental hygiene, they have to be restrained. If that’s not going to be the policy then we need to change them but they have to operate on what they have and what they can utilize,” Mazzeo said.

However the Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan condemned the incident saying the pepper-spraying “isn’t who we are as RPD.”