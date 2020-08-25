Proposed Chick-Fil-A site has some in Irondequoit concerned about traffic

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A new Chick Fil-A is being proposed for an already busy spot in Irondequoit. Plans for the fast food chain call to redevelop an existing parcel of land at 1115 East Ridge Road, next to the Home Depot, into the new restaurant with outdoor seating and a drive-thru.

Even though the 2.2 acre site has 55 parking spaces, those who attended a town public forum Monday night say the area is busy enough — especially with Wendy’s, Dunkin Donuts, and all the wheel and foot traffic from those places.

The developer says every part of this project has safety in mind when it comes to traffic and people. Area businesses and citizens spoke, rather unconvinced that a Chick Fil-A with a drive thru isn’t going to cause more congestion and commotion.

Those there, mentioned the opening of the Greece location years ago and the chaos clogging the roadways. Chick Fil-A says they have ‘grand opening specialists’ to bring in, they also add they will have workers in the drive thru with iPads taking orders to expedite the process at busy moments year-round.

Town Officials say a lot still needs to be done before the town gets to any kind of a vote on this, and the County Department of Transportation still needs to give input. Kerry Ivers, the Director of Community Development for Irondequoit, says if all checks out, she is excited about project and its prospects.

“I think that any development that’s bringing new jobs, it’s refreshing a portion of the Ridge Road corridor. Certainly those are really wonderful things to see… wanting to make sure that’s were balancing that development in a way that will improve just the quality of life and make it easy to navigate to and from, and that’s one of the things this planning board is working on, addressing to make sure the site functions to the greatest extent possible,” says Ivers.

The Henrietta Chick-Fil-A location is due to open sometime before the end of the year — that’s the number two spot in the region. Those at the forum say they’ll be watching that to see how it goes, especially on its grand opening.

September 15 is the next Irondequoit town meeting on the Chick Fil-A.