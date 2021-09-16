‘Project Homeless Connect’ helps Rochester’s most vulnerable get vaccinated

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Trillium Health, alongside other local organizations, are helping the homeless population in Rochester stay protected against COVID-19.

The “Project Homeless Connect” event Wednesday in Rochester offered health and human services to those experiencing homelessness in the area.

Those involved say the event was a great way to ensure the whole community stays health amid the pandemic — including offering vaccines.

“I think that by setting up in different areas of the community, we’re able to get to areas where people aren’t vaccinated yet,” said Sean Owen, Trillium Health nurse practitioner. “So it just makes it easier for them, for us to come to them.”

A variety of giveaways were also offered, including new New York State IDs from the DMV.