ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This time last year, you may have been enjoying a hot dog while watching a ball game at Frontier Field. There's no luck in seeing a game right now, but there's still a chance to get that iconic ball park hot dog.

The Rochester Red Wings are doing curbside pickup of all of the fan favorites. Call anytime before 3 p.m. on Tuesday to place an order. General Manager Dan Mason hopes that getting this small piece of Frontier Field will bring back some happy memories for fans.