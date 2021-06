ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings will bring back Pride Night next month.

The event is designed to show support for those in the LGBTQ Plus community. Pride Night will take place on July 7 when the Wings take on the Buffalo Bisons.

Tickets for July games have not gone on sale yet. When the team first held the event in 2019, it was a record crowd at Frontier Field.