Powers Farm Market in Pittsford makes list of best pumpkin patches in the U.S.

(NEXSTAR) – It’s officially fall, and that means pumpkin season is finally upon us. Whether you are looking for the perfect carving pumpkin for a spooky Jack-O-Lantern or the tastiest pumpkins for all your fall recipes, a trip to a pumpkin patch is a must this time of year.
Yelp compiled a list of the best pumpkin patches in the U.S. According to the business review site, determining factors for rankings included total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2001 and Aug. 9, 2021.
Alabama: Helena Hollow in Helena
Arkansas: McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard in Fayetteville
Arizona: Viola’s Flower Garden in Flagstaff
Colorado: Rock Creek Farm in Broomfield
Connecticut: Castle Hill Farm in Newtown
Florida: The Little Farm in Miami
Georgia: Yule Forest in Stockbridge
Hawaii: Waimānalo Country Farms in Waimānalo
Iowa: Geisler Farms in Bondurant
Illinois: Dollinger Family Farm in Channahon
Indiana: Huber’s Orchard, Winery, & Vineyards in Borden
Kentucky: Gallrein Farms in Shelbyville
Maine: Ioka Valley Farm in Hancock
Maryland: Summers Farm in Frederick
Michigan: Three Cedars Farm in Northville
Minnesota: Waldock Farm and Garden Center in Lino Lakes
Missouri: Weston Red Barn Farm in Weston
North Carolina: Spring Haven Farm in Chapel Hill
Nebraska: Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch in Blair
Nevada: Andelin Family Farm in Sparks
New Jersey: Happy Day Farm in Township
New York: Powers Farm Market in Pittsford
Ohio: Pigeon Roost Farm in Hebron
Oklahoma: Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch in Arcadia
Oregon: Frog Pond Farm in Wilsonville
Pennsylvania: Milky Way Farm in Chester Springs
Rhode Island: Adam’s Farm in Cumberland
Tennessee: Gentry’s Farm in Franklin
Texas: Preston Trail Farms in Gunter
Utah: Mabey’s Pumpkin Patch in South Jordan
Virginia: DePaul’s Urban Farm in Vienna
Washington: Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch in Kent
Wisconsin: Thompson Strawberry Farm in Bristol