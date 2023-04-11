ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local non-profit Villa of Hope is getting ready to raise funds for mental health support at its annual “Portraits of Hope” gala.

It’s happening Saturday, April 22 at the Hyatt Regency Rochester. Christina Gullo, the outgoing president, and CEO at Villa was a guest on News 8 at Sunrise.

Gullo spoke with Brennan Somers about the fundraiser for the Behavior Health program and clinic, which has served up to 1,000 adolescents and adults in the past year, and why mental health is such an important issue today.

Gullo is also giving the keynote address at the gala, sharing her own personal and family journey.

News 8’s Adam Chodak is the emcee for the evening which begins with cocktails, a silent auction, and a wine pull.