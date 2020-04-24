‘E.T. Stay Home!’ Cinema Theater uses movie quotes to send social distancing messages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local leaders continue to push social distancing during the pandemic and one theater is electrifying that message with great movie quotes

The Cinema Theater has been displaying popular movie quotes with a message of social distancing or topics related to the pandemic on its marquee.

“E.T. Stay home!”

One quotes is from the 1982 movie E.T. In the original movie, the famous quote is “E.T. Phone Home,” but has been changed to “E.T. Stay Home!”

The owners said they want to remind people to stay home during the statewide NY PAUSE order. Movies are a great way to pass the time with family.

“You know maybe we’re stuck at home but you know we still want to see our families, our extended families or parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. We can’t right now so we’re kind of struggling like E.T. was he wanted to get back to his home,” said Audrey Kramer, co-owner.

“Don’t open the pod bay doors, Hal. We need social distancing.”

That quote may look familiar from the 1968 movie “A Space Odyssey.”

“Sometimes it feels like we’re all adrift in space and being controlled by forces beyond our control, exactly.”

It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! It’s an Essential Worker!”

“We feel for all those workers that have to be on the front lines every day and have to expose themselves, so yes they are superheroes.”

“I think during times of crisis I think people need someone to look up to and inspired by and I think in these times it’s the doctors and nurses, the grocery store clerks, the Fedex drivers and all the people that have to continue working and putting themselves in danger. I mean those are the people who are super heroes and the inspirational people now. “

“Don’t drive angry. In fact, don’t leave home.”

“Well Groundhog Day is one of our favorite movies. We show it at the cinema on Groundhog Day we show it all day long when we do it. This is one of my favorite roles of Bill Murray, it’s another feel good even though he’s reliving the day over and over eventually he gets it perfect and everything is right at the end.”

Starting Friday the theater is offering virtual cinema screenings. For more information click here. The owners say once they reopen, whenever that may be, they’ll offer free showings to essential workers.