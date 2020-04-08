POP ROC gives out Easter baskets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — POP ROC is putting together Easter gift bags to help families and friends celebrate the holiday.

Bags can be orders online and donations can be made to cover the free gift bags that will be given to kids who might not receie any Easter gifts at all this year.

Each Easter bag can be catered specifically to a child and adult. POP ROC has made sure all of their products have been kept in isolation for several weeks now. They’ll be wearing gloves and masks while putting together and handing out the bags.

“Shop small, shop local. We believe there is an opportunity here for us to serve our community in a way that’s fun and creative,” Jason Hilton of POP ROC said.

There are giveaways for adults as well. More information can be found here.