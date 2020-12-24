Police give poinsettias to neighborhood on Noel Drive after house explosion

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Neighbors along Noel Drive in Gates — where a house exploded after a gas leak two weeks ago — received a holiday surprise Wednesday evening.

Gates Police Officers and Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta went door to door passing out poinsettias to families at each surrounding house.

“During that time, when we had this event, a lot of the neighbors came out giving us water and food to the crews and the support that they had provided us too, this is just a little way for us to say thank you and give back to them and spread some holiday cheer.” Giunta said.

They said it was a way to spread holiday cheer and say thank you to neighbors who supported them during that unforgettable night.

“We thought we’d come out here this evening and visit the 30 neighbors, say hello to them, and to let them know we’re thinking of them during the holidays,” Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode said.

The poinsettias were donated by the Garden Factory in Gates.