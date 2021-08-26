Police Accountability Board announced they are adding 20 new jobs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tonight the Police Accountability Board held a public meeting over Zoom to discuss their $5 million dollar budget, and where the funding is going to go. Primarily, they said a lot of the money is going to new jobs.

The PAB says are going to be listing about 20 positions, with the immediate focus in filling these jobs will be for those tasked with focusing on investigative work.

Conor Dwyer Reynolds took the public through a series of slides detailing where the $5 million dollars from the city is going to be heading, including those new positions, office space, and developing a new website. Many of the jobs will be investigative in nature, but they’re also looking for:

Staff attorneys

Policy officers

A social media manager

Secretary to the Board

Case officers

IT director

Reynolds says they will be reviewing applications to hire as quickly as they can. Reynolds says the way to succeed, is to have good people from Rochester working for the PAB. He says don’t feel like you’re not qualified, apply and give it a shot.

“All of these jobs that I described are full-time,” Reynolds said. “And they just don’t have a livable wage, they have good wages. And we’re going to be posting the details on these positions to come, but I can promise you, PAB is not going to be posting positions that don’t have a livable wage. We want the people who work for us to get paid for the work that they’re doing, and the work that they deserve. We spent a lot of time with our prior hires, pushing to make sure they got the pay they deserved and we’ll do the same thing for everyone who comes and works for us.”

Reynolds says when it comes to the long-term funding for the PAB, it will all boil down to their success.