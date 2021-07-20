Planting begins for memorial garden to honor child killed in gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members came together on Tuesday to remember a 10 year old boy lost to gun violence.

Flower City Habitat for Humanity and the Seneca Park Zoo Society began working on a Memorial Garden honoring Tyshaun Cauldwell, the 10-year-old who lost his life in that area due to gun violence.

Tyshaun was shot and killed by a stray bullet in a drug dispute in front of his mom, sister and family home back in 2001. He was well known at Enrico Fermi School 17 and the surrounding JOSANA neighborhood for his cheerfulness, kindness, and willingness to learn.

Tuesday, the organizations are planting in an effort to revitalize the community and make the City of Rochester a better home for its children.

“To help create this garden in celebration of a life cut way too short and to have our young people be a part of it, it’s an emotional day and a powerful day,” CEO of the Seneca Park Zoo Pamela Reed Sanchez said.

“And we hope it’s just the beginning of what’s to come because we all deserve beauty and to have an opportunity to heal from nature.”

We’re told flower and plant species will be identified with signage so the garden can eventually serve as an educational site for local youth, particularly the students from Enrico Fermi School No. 17, where Tyshaun was a student.